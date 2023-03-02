You may wear outfits made up of cotton or silk but these fabrics do not matter to Urfi Javed. The Bigg Boss OTT fame is known for her DIY outfits. From wearing an attire made up of chains to top made of can caps; Urfi has done it all. On Thursday too, Urfi was snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai when her outfit caught everyone’s attention.

Urfi was snapped wearing an outfit made from a dining table cover. She revealed the same as she posed for the shutterbugs and said, “Dining table se banaya hai. Dining table ka jo cover hota hai usse stitch kiya hai."

Soon after the video was shared online, several social media users reacted to it. While some appreciated Urfi’s creativity, others questioned her sartorial choices. “Yeh bandi ko troll hokar famous hona hai ..aur aisa ho bhi rha hai," one of the comments read. Another user compared her outfit to that of a polybag and wrote, “Panni lapet li". A third user commented, “Corona fir se aa gya kya".

This is not the first time that Urfi is getting trolled for her choice of outfit. The actress is often snapped in her bold outfits when a section of the audience express their disappointment with her. In a recent interview, Urfi was asked about wearing ‘short clothes’ when the actress called herself ‘controversial’ and shared that she does not want to wear a ‘chadar’.

“Jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai. Mujhe nai lapetna chadar. Mujhe toh dikhana hai. Meri marzi. I don’t even have anything [gesturing at chest] and I’m so controversial. If I had big boobs and a big ass imagine where I would be. I haven’t shown my nipples. I haven’t shown my vagina. What are you so upset about? I haven’t even sexualised my body the way people do," she told The Dirty Magazine.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urfi Javed has reportedly been approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, there is no official confirmation regarding her participation in the show so far.

