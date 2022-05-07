Urfi Javed Stuns in Neon Green Swimwear, High Heels; Fans Call Her ‘So Beautiful’

Urfi Javed is an avid social media user and she loves to flaunt her custom-made dresses. The Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed keeps making headlines for her fashion choices, and she did the same when she posted a new video. In the video, the internet sensation can be seen striking poses in a green swimsuit and high heels. The actress’ makeup is on point and she is too hot to handle.

Along with the video, she wrote, “She move it like @radissongoa thanku so much for the amazing hospitality!"

Soon after the video was shared on the photo-sharing-platform, scores of netizens flooded the comments section. While a user dropped a comment saying, “So beautiful, another termed the actress “Cute." A third one wrote, “Hottie." “Bold n beautiful," wrote a fan.

While the Bigg Boss OTT star flaunts her sense of style oftentimes, she gets trolled by the netizens over her looks. However, recently Urfi Javed took to her Instagram stories and called out double standards of those slamming her outfits.

Urfi Javed shared an article that talked about how she was getting trolled for wearing a transparent outfit. “Urfi wore a transparent dress more than a mosquito net, people’s anger rained on ugly fashion.." the headline read. She then shared a screenshot of another article in which Samantha Ruth Prabhu was being praised for a similar transparent outfit. “Samantha wore a transparent shirt to show boldness, raised internet temperature," the headline for Oo Antava fame read. Pointing out double standards, Urfi wrote, “Now you guys know what I’m talking about also I love Samantha. I’m Just talking about the headlines."

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18.com, Urfi Javed also opened up about her mantra to deal with social media trolling. “That’s the thing, I do not have to handle it. Why should I handle it? It’s not for me to reply to anyone who doesn’t like me. If you don’t like me, good for you. People don’t even like their own kids, how they are supposed to like me? I cannot expect everyone to like me. I don’t care much about people liking me or not," she said.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

