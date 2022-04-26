Urfi Javed Stuns in Thigh High Slit Ensemble with Plunging Neckline; Netizens Wonder If ‘Dress Is Made Of Paper’

Urfi Javed never fails to make heads turn thanks to her weird sense of style. The internet sensation manages to stay in the news one or the other way. She is frequently trolled for her sartorial choices, as she was during one of her latest appearances. On Tuesday, the Bigg Boss OTT star was spotted wearing a white dress, with a thigh-high slit and a transparent design towards the top, during her latest outing and was captured by the paps.

The TV actress donned a strappy dress with a plunging neckline and blocks stitched together to cover the upper portion, which had a thigh-high slit. With a fine base, mascara-laden eyes, and a tint of pink on her lips, she kept her makeup basic yet elegant. She wore small studs as earrings. With her luscious locks open, Urfi rounded off her look with a pair of pink strappy heels.

Soon after the video was posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, netizens were quick to leave reactions to Urfi’s one-of-a-kind look. They filled the comments section, by dropping comments questioning her “weird" fashion sense. Some, on the other hand, had the most amusing reactions to Urfi’s appearance.

While one comment read," Good one for hot summers. by the way is the dress made with cheese cubes?," Another said, “I think paper h."

One of the social media users even asked if fans want to see Urfi with Ranveer Singh. The comment read, “Who wanna see Ranveer Singh and her in a single frame?."

Recently, the actor was also trolled for sporting only a pair of shorts and flowers as a dress on her body.

Urfi Javed, 24, was first featured in the 2016 TV programme Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, and has since been in Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2, all of which are available on ALTBalaji. Urfi Javed has also appeared in the TV dramas Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

