Urfi Javed Supports Sheezan Khan in Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case, Says 'He Might Have Cheated...'

Tunisha Sharma’s suicide has left the entire television world in shock. Her untimely departure has left a massive void in the hearts of her loved ones and followers. She was reportedly found hanging on the sets of her television show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Tunisha Sharma’s family filed an official police complaint accusing her ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan of abetting the former’s suicide. Amidst this actress Urfi Javed, in a lengthy statement, stated that Sharma’s death cannot be blamed on Sheezan Khan.

Sharing it on Instagram, Urfi expressed that though Khan might have been wrong and cheated on Tunisha Sharma, he shouldn’t be blamed for her death. “My 2 cents on Tunisha’s case, yes he might be wrong, he might have cheated on her but we cannot blame him for her death. You absolutely cannot make someone stay with you who doesn’t want to stay," she wrote. Urfi further urged girls to refrain from taking such a drastic step explaining that no one is worth giving up anyone’s life for. She explained though living might appear difficult at times one should become their own hero and lend some time to heal.

“Girls no one I repeat no one, is worth giving up your precious life for. Sometimes it might just seem like the end of the world but trust me it’s not. Think about the people who love you or just try loving yourself a bit harder. Be your own hero. Please give time some time," she continued. While concluding the note, the actress highlighted how suffering doesn’t end after suicide, instead, it is passed on to the people who are left behind. “Even after suicide the suffering doesn’t end, the ones that are left behind suffer even more," stated Urfi.

Sheezan Khan has been arrested as a part of an investigation into Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case. Reportedly, the late actress and Khan broke up just 15 days prior to her apparent suicide. Khan will remain under custody till Friday. Reportedly, no suicide note has been recovered as of yet.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

