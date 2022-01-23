Urfi Javed Tagged 'Low Budget Samantha Ruth Prabhu' After She Dances To Pushpa's Oo Antava

Urfi Javed hoped on the Oo Antava trend on Instagram and shared a video in which she grooved to the Pushpa song. The song, which stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun, has become quite a rage among both the actors’ fandom. A number of social media users have been sharing videos dancing to the song.

On Sunday, Urfi too shared a video in which she was seen wearing a maroon saree and dancing to the track. She appeared to be in a studio, working on a photoshoot, when she shot the song. She shared the video with the caption, “Had to post a reel on this ! No not a dancer also this was random ! #reels #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #reelsinstagram."

The performance failed to impress many. A social media user called her, “low-budget Samantha." Another added, “Expressions are very poor." Urfi has also often been trolled for her choice of clothes. However, a few were glad to see the choice of outfit in the video. “Looking hot in saree," a comment read while many dropped compliments such as gorgeous and beautiful.

Oo Antava marked Samantha’s first item song of her career. The song was released in December and became an instant hit. The song’s music video surpassed 100 million views on YouTube within a few weeks of its release. Samantha had expressed her gratitude to Allu Arjun and the team of Pushpa for choosing her for the song.

Meanwhile, Urfi recently made headlines for slamming Ram Gopal Varma on his views on Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s separation. The filmmaker, commenting on the couple’s split, had tweeted, “Nothing murders love faster than marriage ..The secret of happiness is to keep loving as long as it remains and then move on instead of getting into the jail called marriage. Love in a marriage lasts for lesser days than the days they celebrate it , which is 3 to 5 days."

Responding to his tweets, Urfi said, “First of all, marriages don’t last because women are not taking sh*t from men. We are not ready to be in an abusive relationship. If two people don’t get along, they should move on instead of sticking together because (of the notion) what will the society say. Who the f**k is Ram Gopal Varma to speak in between Dhanush and his wife (Aishwaryaa)?"

