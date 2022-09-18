People Fight To Take Selfies With Uorfi Javed At a Club, Netizens Ask 'Iske Bhi Fans Hai?'

Uorfi Javed has become a social media sensation over a period of time. On one hand, she enjoys a massive fan following and is widely loved by a lot many people. However, there are some who often target and troll the Bigg Boss OTT fame for several reasons. Recently, Uorfi Javed visited a club in Pune when she grabbed everyone’s eyeballs.

In the video shared on social media by a paparazzo account, people at the club can be seen screaming with excitement to take a selfie with Uorfi. One of the female fans can also be seen hugging Uorfi and kissing her on the cheeks. As people fight to take selfies with their favourite DIY expert, this has left several social media users stunned.

Reacting to the video, netizens questioned Uorfi’s fan following. “Iske bhi fans hai? (She also has fans?)" several comments read. Another social media user pointed out the irony in people’s behaviour and wrote, “Public bhi kamal krti hai ghr baith k comment m gaali denge Or udhr smne mil jye toh ‘mam mam you are so cute’ bol k sath m selfie lenge (People are also weird. They sit at home and abuse her via the comments section on social media but if they get to meet her, they will take selfies and say ‘mam you are so cute’)."

Meanwhile, in another video from the same club, Uorfi can be seen dancing her heart out. She wore a green co-ord set and looked absolutely stylish as always.

Earlier this year in an interview with News18 Showsha, Urfi Javed opened up about her mantra to deal with social media trolling. “That’s the thing, I do not have to handle it. Why should I handle it? It’s not for me to reply to anyone who doesn’t like me. If you don’t like me, good for you. People don’t even like their own kids, how they are supposed to like me? I cannot expect everyone to like me. I don’t care much about people liking me or not," she said.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was last seen in a music video along with the singer Kunwarr. Apart from this, she has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also worked in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

