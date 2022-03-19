Urfi Javed Targeted by Trolls Again, This Time for Her Maroon Cutout Outfit

Actress Urfi Javed often remains in news because of her weird fashion statements and unconventional outfits. She has again evoked mixed response from users on Instagram because of a video clip in which Urfi is seen in a maroon colour outfit.

The Instagram reel shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shows Urfi in a maroon cut out dress. She is seen at the airport in this reel. Urfi can be seen clicking photos with her fans. She even posed with a little girl for a photo. The reel ends with the actress waving a goodbye to everyone.

While some admired the actress and showered praises on her, many users again trolled her. A user asked why Urfi needs to be given so much publicity? Another said that she doesn’t look great in any outfit. Some also criticised the fans for clicking pictures with her. A user even commented, “Kahi aisa na ho band ho jao (you may get locked up)."

Urfi also drew criticism for an Instagram reel shared on Holi. She is a seen wearing a red pyjamas and white backless kurta with red dupatta. Urfi had stepped out of her house for attending a Holi party.

In an interview she said that she generally doesn’t attend Holi parties. This was the first time she was taking part in any Holi party. Urfi recalled a bitter Holi experience of kids throwing balloons at her when she was out for purchasing milk. The actress described Balam Pichkari as her favourite Holi song.

On the question of being trolled, the actress said that women are born with an instruction manual. Urfi said that the moment they don’t obey that instruction manual, people get infuriated. Urfi also said that she is not a bit concerned about the trolls.

