Urfi Javed Terms Shah Rukh Khan Her Favourite, Has Huge Crush on Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra | Exclusive

Urfi Javed is currently one of the most popular internet sensations. Despite becoming the first contestant to get eliminated from Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi has been constantly hitting the headlines. The TV actress, who has starred in daily soaps like Punch Beat Season 2, Meri Durga, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and Bepannaah, is often the newsmaker thanks to her eccentric sense of style. While Urfi is turning into an emerging star, she revealed the name of her favourites from the industry in a recent conversation with News18.

Who doesn’t like Shah Rukh Khan? Well, Urfi is also among SRK’s admirers. Urfi confessed her love for Shah Rukh and she even dished on having a huge crush on Shahid Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra.

When asked about her favourite actor and actress, the TV star responded, “Of course Shah Rukh Khan. Actresses main sabhi pasand hai yaar Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor sab achchhi hain. But aise actor ki baat karein toh mujhe Shah Rukh Khan bohot pasand hai (I like all the actresses - Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt they all are good. But if we talk about actors, I like Shah Rukh Khan very much)."

For the unversed, in one of her viral videos, the actress spoke about her obsession for the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge actor. She kept her car’s number 555, which is also Shah Rukh Khan’s car number. She admitted in the video that the reason for her opting for the car number is because it matches that of SRK.

Urfi, in one of her viral videos, said that she likes south star Ram Charan. The actress even informed us about the other south actors she likes. Urfi said, “Bahut hain yaar, of course! Allu Arjun, Yash, Naga Chaitanya. Sabhi achhe hain, kitne handsome hain… I love handsome guys, so why not (There are a lot. Allu Arjun, Yash, Naga Chaitanya, all are very good and handsome)."

She said, “My type is actually tall, dark and handsome." On being asked which tall-dark-handsome guy she likes in Bollywood, the actress said, “SRK is not tall but I still like him (laughs). I have a huge crush on Shahid Kapoor, and I like Sidharth Malhotra. He is not dark but cute. I like chocolaty boys also."

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured boyfriend, singer Kunwarr. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

