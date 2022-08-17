Urfi Javed Thanks Mumbai Police For Taking Action Against Her Alleged Molester

Well, Urfi Javed knows how to make heads turn with her style and fashion statement. The actress remains in news for the same but this time she is in the headlines for some other reason.

Recently, Urfi shared a post about the threats she received along with some pictures of the person threatening her on her Instagram account and some WhatsApp chats. Now she has shared another story about this.

Urfi expressed his regret that no action has been taken by the Mumbai Police regarding the threats that have been coming for two years. She also shared the post saying that a person was threatening her for sex videos and had tagged Mumbai Police in this post. And now finally the Mumbai Police have taken action against this person. The actress thanked the Mumbai Police through her social media and wrote, “Good news! This guy who molested me is finally in jail. Thank you very much Mumbai Police."

Earlier Urfi shared the post and said, “This person has been threatening me for the past several days. Even two years ago, someone morphed my photos and made them viral. I complained about this to the police 2 years ago but no action were taken yet. Now this person is constantly blackmailing me, asking me for videos. He is saying that if I don’t do this, he will ruin my career and share the photos on different Bollywood pages."

She further added, “I had lodged an FIR about all this in Goregaon police station 14 days ago. No action has been taken in this regard yet. I have heard a lot about the Mumbai Police, but I wonder about their attitude towards this matter. The person making the threat is from the Punjab film industry and roaming freely can be dangerous for society."

On Monday, Obed Afridi, who works as a casting director in the Punjab industry, categorically denied all the allegations of the actress in an interview. Obaid said, “I don’t want to argue with Urfi because she has no brain. I worked with her and we were having tension over money." Not only this, Obed said, “The chat is fake, neither my name nor my name appears in it."

