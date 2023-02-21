Ever since Urfi Javed participated in Bigg Boss OTT, she has been on a success spree. She often rules headlines for her sartorial choices and was recently seen in Splitsvilla X4 as a Mischief Maker. But if reports are to be believed, the DIY expert will soon be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

As reported by E-Times, Urfi Javed has been approached for the upcoming season of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show. “Urfi recently met the makers and if everything goes well, she will be flying with filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the other contestants to shoot for the show," the entertainment portal claimed. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. In the show, celebrities are seen performing risky stunts. Season 12 of the show was won by choreographer Tushar Kalia. Recently, Rohit Shetty also graced the Bigg Boss 16 finale when he offered his reality show to Shalin Bhanot. However, the actor refused the show citing his phobias for creepy crawlies.

Besides Shalin, Ankit Lokhande also recently revealed that she was approached for KKK 13. However, the actress shared that she will not be participating because she thinks that she is ‘not a good contender’ for the show. “No, I don’t want to do Khatron Ke Khiladi. It has been offered to me every year. In fact, even for this season, I received a call a few days ago for it. I don’t think I am a good contender for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Somebody who is genuinely eager to do this and has the potential should get this opportunity," Ankita told Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, the buzz is that Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam are likely to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 too. Among others, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta’s name are also reportedly being considered. Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is also likely to participate in the show.

