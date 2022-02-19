Urfi Javed Trolled For Wearing A Nude One Leg Leotard

Urfi Javed continues to make heads turn with her unusual fashion sense. She often gets trolled for her weird outfits. However, there are many people who splurge on her fashion statements. The actress has once again shared an Instagram video featuring herself in a bizarre outfit, which has become a topic of discussion among netizens.

In the video, Urfi can be seen doing a stylish walk and striking different poses in an outfit that matches her skin tone and complexion. Sharing the video, Urfi wrote, “A psychopath!!"

Urfi is wearing a nude one-leg leotard paired with cream peep-toe platform stilettos. Reacting to her post, a user wrote, “You tell fashion to any outfit." Another wrote, “Oh my god, it looked like she was not wearing anything."

A third user suggested, “Ma’am, you change the shop, they are not giving you good dresses."

With hours of sharing the video, it garnered over one lakh likes. Urfi attained fame on social media after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Besides, the 24-year-old actress was in the news recently due to her affair with an Indo-Canadian singer. According to the news, the actress has been dating an Indo-Canadian singer named Kunwarr. In the past, Kunwarr has shared a photo, in which he is seen with Urfi. He wrote in the caption, “A lot is happening."

Urfi made her first television appearance in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She has played different roles in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. In addition, Urfi was also seen in popular TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

