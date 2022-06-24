Uorfi Javed Wears Blue Wire, Says 'Fashion Is About Experimenting, Creating and Making a Statement'

Uorfi Javed is known for her fashion. Love her or hate her - one just cannot ignore her. Each time the actress is spotted in public, her outfit grabs everyone’s attention. Once again, Uorfi Javed is making heads turn with her latest outfit and it’s made from wire, literally!

Recently, Uorfi Javed took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video of herself wrapped in a wire. She wore it like an outfit and left everyone stunned. She kept her look sans accessorise and make-up minimal. In the caption, the Bigg Boss OTT fame talked about how fashion is all about experimenting and creating something new. “Yea this is wire! Also there was no cutting of the wires!! I think this looked bomb!! I think I’ll be trying different Colors as well! For me fashion is all about experimenting, creating something, making a statement!" she wrote.

Uorfi’s outfit has left netizens divided. While some of the social media users are appreciating her creativity, others are questioning the same calling it ‘bizarre and weird’. “Who would’ve thought 😮 looks fab," one of the comments read along with a fire emoji. Another social media user mocked her and wrote, “Bechari kapde bhi nhi he (Poor, she does not have clothes)."

Urfi Javed rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year. Since then, she has often made headlines for her fashion choices. Prior to Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi featured in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Earlier this year in an interview with News18.com, Urfi Javed opened up about her mantra to deal with social media trolling. “That’s the thing, I do not have to handle it. Why should I handle it? It’s not for me to reply to anyone who doesn’t like me. If you don’t like me, good for you. People don’t even like their own kids, how they are supposed to like me? I cannot expect everyone to like me. I don’t care much about people liking me or not," she said.

