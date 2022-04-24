Urfi Javed Wears Only Flowers and Shorts in Latest Video; Netizens Quip ‘Phool Gir Gaya Toh…’

Urfi Javed often makes the headlines for her odd sartorial choices. The internet sensation who became popular after Bigg Boss OTT, has been making the headlines for her weird dressing sense and outfits. The TV actress frequently shares videos and pictures on social media channeling her fashion sense and hence is mostly trolled by netizens. On Sunday, the TV actress left her fans stunned as she dressed up in a transparent dress that had flowers fixed on it.

Urfi Javed took to Instagram and shared a video in which she wore a sheer see-through dress, covering her body parts with colourful flowers. The video sees the TV actress standing in a pink backdrop as she poses for the lens. With her hair tied in a pony, and a part of her curled luscious locks left open, Urfi looks stunning in a low makeup look. She shared the video along with Harry Styles’ song As It Was.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, she added a couple of flower emoticons.

Netizens were quick to leave reactions to Urfi’s one-of-a-kind look. While her fans were impressed with her look, others, as usual, trolled her for her outfit. They filled the comments section with the most amusing reactions to Urfi’s appearance.

One of the fans praised her look commenting, “Oh wow 🔥🔥 so beautiful," another chimed in writing, “You are looking so hot 🔥🔥."

Advertisement

Some quipped about the look by writing, “Bus flowers ache se chipke rahe varna mamla kharab ho sakta h 😂😂😂," another said, “Can i take one flower😂."

A third comment reads, “Phool gir gya to😂😂."

Recently, the actor was also trolled for wearing a mermaid inspired transparent dress which left the internet in splits.

Advertisement

Urfi Javed, 24, was first featured in the 2016 TV programme Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, and has since been in Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2, all of which are available on ALTBalaji. Urfi Javed has also appeared in the TV dramas Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.