Urfi Javed Wears Skirt, Bralette Made from Plastic Mesh; Netizen Says ‘Ab Yahi Dekhna Reh Gaya Tha’

Urfi Javed stuns all as she made a mini skirt and a bralette from plastic mesh. The actress got trolled for her fashion choice.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 15:25 IST

Urfi Javed makes dress out of plastic mesh.

Urfi Javed never fails to impress her fans when it comes to DIY outfits. Her out-of-the-box fashion choices, make her a favourite of many, and she often gets trolled for experimenting with her clothing style. The Bigg Boss OTT fame enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she often treats her followers to glimpses of her unique sartorial choices. Maintaining the trajectory, the TV star took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a video donning an outfit made up of plastic mesh. Needless to say the actress got trolled for her outfit.

In the clip, Urfi is seen posing in a mini skirt made of mesh that also displayed her inner-wear. She donned a bralette, made of the same plastic mesh and covered her modesty with flower stick-ons. As for her make-up, Urfi donned her signature dewy base with a bold red lip colour, winged eye liner and mascara-laden eyes. She tied her shiny locks in a long braid and looked stunning as she flipped it while posing for the lens.

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section. One of the fans wrote, " I like it," another added, " So pretty." A third comment reads, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 beautiful."

At the same time, several social media users trolled her for donning a revealing outfit. “Lagta he aaj khidki ka mesh lagake kapde pehni he😂😂😂😂," wrote one netizen. Another comment reads, “Ab Yhai dekhna baki reh gya tha 😂😂😂."

While Uorfi’s fans often hail her for being bold and creative, there are some who often troll her for her ‘weird and bizarre’ fashion choices.

Earlier, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Bigg Boss OTT fame mentioned that social media trolling does not impact her mental peace because she has developed a thick skin now. “It only impacts when I want it to impact. Now, I have developed a very thick skin. I don’t get affected by it. I’ll be very honest, I don’t get affected by it," she had said.

first published: January 03, 2023, 15:21 IST
last updated: January 03, 2023, 15:25 IST
