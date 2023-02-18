Urfi Javed’s name is synonymous with unconventional and bold fashion. The internet sensation knows how to make heads turn and hog all the limelight with her quirky and unusual sartorial choices. She has never shied away from expressing herself freely and can be often spotted wearing clothes representing her out-of-the-box ideas. On multiple occasions, she has ditched regular outfits and covered herself up with things ranging from razor blades to mobile phones. On Saturday, the diva was spotted at Mumbai airport in purple crop top and white cut out denims, but what captured our attention is the fact that the actress wore an upside down top to her gym.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzo, Viral Bhayani, the Bigg Boss OTT fame is seen stepping out of her car and posing for the paps. Soon after which one of the camerapersons asked, “What happened in the morning? you wore an uspide down T-shirt to gym?" Urfi responded after smiling, “Mujhe subah 8 baje gym ke liye uthna pada and waha ja ke mujhe trailer bol rahai hai ki aapki t-shirt shayad ulti hai. ( I woke up early morning and went to gym for workout, when I reached there, the trainer told me that I’m wearing the t-shirt upside down." The actress got embarrassed for her mistake.

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, netizens chimed into the comments section to drop their reactions. “Aj.. Itne sare kapde… Tabiyat to thik hai iski.. Vo bhi.. Kate fate… ," one of the social media users wrote as he commented on Urfi’s outfit.

Another social media user wrote, " Issko ulltii tshirt se kabse farak padne laga bhai…!!!?? seedha kab pehna tha last time??." “Jeans bhi ulti hai ," wrote another user.

Uorfi who has starred in multiple daily soaps rose to fame after her appearance on the digital reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT. She recently also participated in Splitsvilla 14 as a contestant in the initial phase of the game show but was later revealed to be a Mischief Maker. Now, she often makes guest appearances on the dating reality TV show to bring in new twists.

