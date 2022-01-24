Urfi Javed's Dance Video on Samantha Prabhu's Oo Antava Draws Mixed Reactions

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun have delivered incredible performances in the song Oo Antava, which is now extremely popular among the fans of both actors. Netizens are posting videos of themselves dancing to the song. Recently, Urfi Javed has also posted a dance video of herself on Instagram.

Dancing to the tunes of Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa: The Rise, Urvi posted the video, hoping to her dance style popular on social media. The x-Bigg Boss OTT contestant shared the reel on Sunday, January 23. In the short clip, the actor is seen dancing to the song in a saree.

Urfi appears to have shot this dance video while performing for a photoshoot in a studio. The caption of the video reads, “Had to post a reel on this! No, not a dancer also this was random!"

Her performance, on the other hand, has not been well received by the netizens with one user calling her “Low budget Samantha." Another user commented that her “Expressions are very bad." Urfi was also mocked for her attire. But there were several who also praised her for the dance.

“She is looking hot in a sari," a netizen said, lauding Urfi’s outfit. Her appearance has been praised by many netizens as beautiful and royal.

Oo Antava is Samantha’s first item song and was released in December. It immediately won the hearts of viewers and within a few weeks of its release, the music video had over 100 million views on YouTube.

The dance video of Urfi Javed has garnered more than 70,000 likes to date and more than a thousand netizens have commented on it.

Since her eviction from the Big Boss, the actor has been involved in the news, primarily due to her unique fashion choices. Her outfits have received a lot of attention.

