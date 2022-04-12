Urfi Javed's Fans Go 'Haye Garmi' After Bigg Boss OTT Fame Poses In a Floral Outfit

Urfi Javed is popular for her love for bizarre and weird outfits. It is no secret that the actress loves to experiment with her dresses. Even though Urfi Javed often ends up welcoming trolls for her fashion sense, she has impressed all with her latest video.

On Tuesday, Urfi Javed took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be seen posing in a high-slit floral outfit. The actress kept her look sans accessories and wore hot pink heels. “Dekhta reh Gaya!!" the caption of Urfi’s post reads.

The video has impressed fans. The comment section of Urfi Javed’s video is flooded with fire and heart emojis. While one of the netizens called Urfi ‘hottest’, another social media user tagged her as ‘sexy’. Fans also showered praises on Urfi’s floral outfit and called it a must-have for their summer wardrobe.

Earlier this year during an interview, Urfi Javed admitted having self-doubts and revealed that there was a time when she used to think if her fashion choices are right or not. “Pehle pehle mujhe lagta tha. I used to think about it the whole night. Mein kuch zyada toh nahi kar rahi hu. Mein kuch galat toh nahi kar rahi hu. Am I really a slut? But then I realized ke ‘b***h no. I’m not the problem, society is the problem," Urfi had informed India.com.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. Apart from this, Urfi participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

