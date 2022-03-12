Urfi Javed’s Fashion Turns Into a Nightmare, Causes Injury; Know How

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has amassed a huge fan base not just for her appearance on the Karan Johar-hosted show but also for what many refer to as her “bizarre fashion sense". Her outlandish style frequently lands her in headlines, and she often becomes a target for trolls.

The fashion influencer was recently seen wearing a distinctive and daring costume. Urfi was seen in a video wearing what appeared to be a top made of chains and locks.

The top had nothing on the back, with only the chain looping and draping around her neck. She paired the top with a risqué black skirt. She finished the look with white high heels and blush-coloured makeup.

The top has injured Urfi’s neck. She shared a photo on her Instagram stories of her neck with severe bruises caused by thick and heavy chains.

Meanwhile, Urfi said that in October, the constant bashing and that too of a great degree took a toll on her and she thought she would kill herself. “But ‘What doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger," she added.

She went on to say that these trolls are people she has never met. “And if I get disturbed with comments from people that I don’t even know, how will I survive?" she concluded.

Urfi made her debut in 2016 with the TV drama Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She gained prominence and then starred in other serials such as Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and several others. Her appearance on the renowned reality programme Bigg Boss OTT catapulted her to fame instantly.

