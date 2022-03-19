Urfi Javed's Holi Outfit has Failed to Impress Netizens

Urfi Javed often makes headlines for her unconventional outfits. Now, the actress has been trolled for Holi attire. Urfi Javed has shared a video on Instagram wherein she has donned a white salwar kameez and a red dupatta. Her kameez had a deep cut-out design in the front and was backless. The actress completed her look by tying her hair in a bun.

“Happy Holi everyone," Urfi wrote in the caption of the video. While some wished Urfi a happy holi in the comment section, the majority of them were irked at her outfit. “Who wears this on Holi? kuch bhi," wrote a person. Taking a jibe at the actress, another said," Hadd hai yaar."

Advertisement

Recently, in an interview that has gone viral, Urfi can be seen talking about her Holi memories, including how a few kids threw balloons at her when she was out buying milk. Urfi added that she is attending a Holi party for the first time. Talking about the festival of Holi, Urfi said that it is the most fun festival. When asked about her opinion on being trolled often, the actress said that every celebrity gets trolled. She added that women are born with an instruction manual and it does not go down well with the people the moment they stop following the manual.

Urfi rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. She is also known for portraying the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and Aarti in Meri Durga. Urfi was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Shivani Bhatia and Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.