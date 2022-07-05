Urfi Javed’s Sanskari Bahu Look in Aye Mere Humsafar Leaves Her Fans Amazed

Television actress Urfi Javed has always been in the headlines for her bold fashion choices. She often drew attention and even faced trolling on social media for her weird outfits. Now, Urfi has surprised her fans after appearing in the television show Aye Mere Humsafar. In the serial, she is seen in a well-mannered daughter-in-law avatar and many of her fans are surprised to see her in traditional Indian outfits.

She appears in lehenga-choli and gets fully dressed up in traditional attire from head to toe in her new character. Fans are surprised to see Urfi, who is playing the role of a daughter-in-law in this show.

Urfi often gets trolled because of her bold outfit. It is difficult to even imagine this new look of the actress.

Urfi’s latest show Aye Mere Humsafar is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. Featuring Tina Ann Philip and Namish Taneja in the lead roles, the drama series airs on Dangal TV. Urfi is playing the character of Payal Sharma.

The actress was recently trolled for sharing an unbuttoned jeans video on Instagram. In the video she donned blue colour unbuttoned jeans and held a newspaper, which covered her upper body. ‘Be Yourself’ was written on the newspaper.

The actress rose to prominence after appearing in the famous reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Prior to Bigg Boss, she was featured in other television shows including Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Daayan and Jiji Maa.

