Urfi Javed’s Sister Asfi Javed Tells Her ‘Daant Mein Lipstick Lagi Hai’, Actress Reacts

Well known for her raunchy sartorial picks, TV actress Urfi Javed was recently spotted in the city with her younger sister Asfi Javed. As she was captured by the paparazzi, Urfi appeared to be quite elated in her sister’s company. The actress not only posed for the paps but also engaged in fun banter with them. Fans even got a glimpse of the beautiful sister bond that the two share. While they were posing for the pictures, Urfi stained her teeth with her lipstick. And to save her from the public embarrassment, Asfi being the sweetest sister whispered it to Urfi. Paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a video on Instagram.

In the video, which is a montage of a few different clips clubbed together, the sister duo can be seen having a fun moment outside of a restaurant. In one of the clips in the video, Asfi can be seen whispering something in Urfi’s ears. After this Urfi rubbed her teeth with her fingers and said “aaj sacchi behen hone ki zimmedari nibhayi hai, aur bataya ki daanton mein lipstick lagi hai (Today, she truly fulfilled the responsibility of being my sister, as she informed me that I have lipstick on my teeth.)” After this one of the paparazzi asked her what her sister said in her ears? To which Urfi said, “Daanton pe lipstick lagi hai. That’s what sisters do.”

Watch Urfi Javed’s video here:

As always, the internet sensation amazed her with her ensemble. Sporting the casual look, Urfi donned a white crop top, with blue heavily ripped jeans. She paired it all with a baggy denim jacket and high heels. For the hair, she chose to tie them in two braids. Earlier the actress made it to the headline, as she channeled the inner Ariel from Disney’s The Little Mermaid. The actress dropped a video wherein she can be seen donning a blue seashell bikini and a purple see-through cloth wrapped around her legs.

On the professional front, fans recently saw Urfi in a music video Befikra with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. Apart from this, Urfi gained the limelight after she appeared on Bigg Boss OTT.

