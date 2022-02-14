Urfi Javed's Valentine's Day Outfit Confuses All, Netizens Say 'Koi Bechare Ko Kapde Pehanna Sikhao'

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed’s love for bizarre outfits is known to all. The actor never fails to surprise fans with her weird fashion sense. On Valentine’s day as well, Urfi took to social media and dropped a series of pictures in which she can be seen posing in an ‘ulti shirt’, literally!

However, once again, netizens are left stunned and confused with Urfi’s outfit. The actor is getting brutally trolled. While some are questioning her fashion sense, others argue that the actor has really outdone herself this time. “Shirt ko ulti karke pahen liya to modelling aur ham pahne to pagal kahlate hai (You wore a shirt like this and it’s being called modeling, if we do, we’ll be called mad)," one of the social media users wrote. Another comment read, “What kind of fashion sense is that (sic) makes no sense to me lol." One of the netizens called Urfi ‘completely mad’, whereas another questioned who her inspiration is.

Check out Urfi Javed’s post here:

This is not the first time that Urfi Javed is getting trolled for sharing pictures in such an outfit. She is known for making headlines and flooding social media with her bizarre fashion sense. Check out some of her other weird outfits here.

Earlier, in an interview, Urfi Javed opened up about social media trolling due to her outfits and mentioned that she really does not care about it. “I don’t care at all. I don’t know why I am like this, but it doesn’t bother me. Why will the opinion of stupid people bother me? I mean, it never did bother me. Of course, the media too to an extent also slut-shamed me," Urfi had said.

Urfi Javed participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

