'Urfi's Sister': Sakshi Chopra Trolled For Lace-up Jeans, Tiger Print Bra

Sakshi Chopra, the great-granddaughter of late legendary Ramanand Sagar, often hit headlines owing to her bold fashion statements. By profession, Sakshi Chopra is a singer, songwriter, and performer. Recently, she was papped in the city, in her bold avatar, wearing a tiger print bra paired with light blue wash lace-up jeans. With her latest peculiar outfit, Sakshi has once again turned heads.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Viral Bhayani wrote, “@sakshichopraa, A true millennial at heart, her glam wardrobe features all the sartorial hallmarks of her generation #stylish #sakshichopra #actress #fashion #beautiful #gorgeous #ootd #gorgeous #beautiful"

However, Sakshi’s appearance baffled her fans and many started trolling her in the comment section. Many compared her to Urfi Javed, who is known for wearing the most unconventional dresses, wrote, “Ye urfi ki dusri bhen hai mele mai kho gayi thi." Another said, “Yeh or Urfi mast competition dete ek dusre ko." Meanwhile, one user, questioning Sakshi’s fashion sense, wrote, “Ye kya fashion hai ab."

Sakshi has time and again startled many with her bold dresses. The 23-year-old is an Instagram influencer, who enjoys 554k followers on the app. The young diva shares pictures in bikinis but often gets trolled for how revealing they are. In addition to being an Instagram influencer, Sakshi also runs her YouTube channel.

Sakshi is the daughter of TV producer Meenakshi Sagar, the granddaughter of Ramanand Sagar. She reportedly completed her academics in music from the prestigious Trinity School Of London. Later, she went to the famous Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, California, USA to study filmmaking. Sakshi made her debut video from the cover of Feeling Good by Nina Simone, which she uploaded on Youtube.

