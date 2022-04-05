Urmila Kothare To Play Important Role in Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe. Details Inside

Several new Marathi TV shows with engaging storylines are all set to launch soon, and one of them is Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe. The latest update on the show is that actor Urmilla Kothare, the daughter-in-law of Mahesh Kothare, has been roped in by the makers.

According to an Instagram portal, the Marathi actor will play a pivotal role in Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe, which will be aired on Star Pravah from May 2. However, no official information has been revealed by the makers or the actor. Meanwhile, the makers have already unveiled a promo for the new show.

The show is the official Marathi remake of the popular Hindi daily sitcom Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, which was also a remake of a Bengali series. Premiered in 2018 on Star plus TV channel, the show garnered a good response from the tally viewers.

The new television show will replace Mulgi Zali Ho, which will soon bid farewell to the audience. It will be interesting to see how the audience responds to the new series.

Speaking of Urmila Kothare, she often shares glimpses of her daily life on her social media handle. The versatile Marathi actor is known for her roles in the Marathi films Duniyadari, Shubha Mangal Saavadhan, Ti Saddhya Kay Karte and Hindi TV serials Maayka and Mera Sasural, and the Marathi serials Asambhav, Uun Paus and Goshta Eka Lagnachi.

