Urmila Matondkar Birthday Special: Did You Know How Rangeela Actress Looked as a Child? Check These Photos

HAPPY BIRTHDAY URMILA MATONDKAR: Urmila Matondkar entered the film industry as a child artiste and her performance in Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom is still fresh in the memories of her fans. But not many know that Masoon wasn’t her debut film. She first appeared in BR Chopra’s Karm and then in Shreeram Lagoo’s Marathi flick Zaakol.

Urmila also played the role of a boy named Parikshit, the son of Rekha and Raj Babbar in Shyam Benegal’s Kalyug before she bagged Masoon and years later, established her name as Rangeela actress in Bollywood. Today, Urmila Matondkar has turned a year older.

To mark the special occasion of her 49th birthday here’s reminiscing her early Bollywood days with a string of childhood and throwback photos of the actress.

Advertisement

On the occasion of Children’s Day, the actress shared a throwback picture of herself, wherein baby Urmila can be seen sharing a contagious smile while posing for the camera.

This monochrome photograph of young Urmila was a birthday tribute to seasoned actor Naseeruddin Shah, with whom she starred in Masoom.

Who can forget the famous nursery Hindi rhyme Lakdi Ka Kathi from Masoom? Here’s a glimpse of the actress from the song.

Advertisement

This is another still of Shekhar Kapur, Urmila Matondkar, Jugal Hansraj, and Aradhana enjoying on the sets of Masoom while filming Lakdi Ka Kathi song.

Here’s baby Urmila is seen posing with Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi.

Advertisement

A fun still of the actress with superstar Salman Khan from the sets of their 90s film Jaanam Samjha Karo. Urmila posted the photograph to mark Khan’s birthday.

Advertisement

This collage of Urmila Matondkar in an ethnic avatar comes from the iconic song Sabki Baaratein Aayi. The picture was shared to celebrate 22 years of Jaanam Samjha Karo.

Bhoot showcased the 90s actress in a completely different avatar. Not only did she pick a genre out of her comfort zone, but also left her fans in awe with her bob hair-do.

If ‘Hui Hui Main Mast’ vibe has to be captured in a photo, then this throwback image of the actress aptly sums it up.

This snap comes from Urmila Matondkar’s picture-perfect Christmas celebration with her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir.

While paying tribute to ace choreographer Saroj Khan, the actress shared a major throwback photo and wrote, “Such a vision she was while dancing with unparalleled technical skills. Each of her songs is a masterpiece."

Evergreen diva Rekha embraces Urmila Matondkar while posing for this stunning photo.

Serving you this throwback picture of Urmila right from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om. Here, she is wishing King Khan on his birthday and hailing him as a man with a ‘golden heart.’

Read all the Latest Movies News here