Urmila Matondkar Remembers Making Feroz Khan Emotional With Her Acting

Urmila Matondkar has been one of those actresses who established her legacy by doing unconventional roles. Whether it is the role of a wife possessed by a ghost in Bhoot or a psychopath in the film Kaun, she was a class apart in every role. The path to success is not easy for aspiring actors, especially those without film connections. Urmila, however, managed to achieve a significant amount of success without any connections or support. Such has been her aura that she has received praise from stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Feroz Khan.

The actress opened up in an interview with The Times of India. She said that she owes a lot of gratitude to the makers of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. She remembered Feroz Khan, who cried watching her act in the last scene. Her acting in the film Bhoot garnered appreciation from Amitabh Bachchan. Urmila also reminisced about her rising popularity post-Ek Hasina Thi, despite the film not being so successful.

Advertisement

Satya has been one of her biggest hits, with people appreciating the realistic depiction of the underworld in this Ram Gopal Varma film. Urmila enacted the role of Vidya, a girl who lives in a chawl.

People had advised Urmila that the decision to do Satya could be risky since she was a big star. This didn’t stop Urmila. She went ahead and explored herself as an actor. She went on to do several offbeat films like Pinjar, Bhoot and Ek Hasina Thi.

You would be surprised to know that Urmila who was a popular child actress with many films such as Masoom and Kalyug wasn’t serious about acting as a career. She revealed that she has been an introvert.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.