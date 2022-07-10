Urmila Matondkar Says She Was Too Busy Being an ‘Actor’: ‘Running to Parties, Doing PR Stunts Was Never On My List’

Urmila Matondkar has recently ventured into politics. The actress has been a part of Bollywood for decades and has been a part of some of the cult films like Rangeela, Satya and Pinjar. Now, in a recent interview, she has opened up about how she had always been so busy being an actor, that she did not think of attending parties, or doing PR activities.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Urmila Matondkar revealed, “I was too busy being an actor than being a star; running to parties and doing PR stunts was never on my list. Till date, I have no PR and I would like to maintain it this way… And trust me, I never ever regretted it. In fact, why should I? When I was looking for projects that were a notch higher than my previous work, people were busy getting on magazine covers. It was very gutsy of me to have let go a lot of money just to be able to do the kind of work that was truly different from what was being written and made at that time."

The actress is currently judging the reality show DID Super Moms. Matondkar added that she just wants to entertain people, through whatever medium she can. She said, “For me, entertainment is the best way to connect with people and that is why you will see me entertaining my fans, be it through films, television or OTT. I am at a place in my life where I am very happy and feel secure. My political inclination is because of my extremely deep social sense where I want to give back to the society that made me what I am today."

Well, we hope that Urmila too would soon make her comeback.

