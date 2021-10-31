Urmila Matondkar Tests Positive for Covid-19, in Home Quarantine

Actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar has tested positive for Covid-19. She is currently in home quarantine. Urmila took to Twitter on Sunday to urge everyone who came in contact with her to get tested. “I’ve tested positive for #COVID19 I’m fine n have isolated myself in home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately. Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities ," she wrote.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to the comments section of the post and wished the actress a speedy recovery. “Wishing you a speedy recovery," he commented.

Earlier, Urmila had extended support to Shah Rukh Khan amid his son Aryan Khan’s arrest.

She had tweeted, “Person’s true character is revealed in tough times. Truly amazed at the dignity, grace,maturity n strength @iamsrk has shown in d most trying n pressurizing times. Proud to have you as my colleague. U remain absolutely the Best!! Much love."

