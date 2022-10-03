Urmila Matondkar To Make Her OTT Debut With 'Tiwari'; Check First Look Poster Here

Whether it was Sushmita Sen, Madhuri Dixit or Raveena Tandon, several 90s actresses are now returning to screen and making their OTT debut. Recent on the list is Urmila Matondkar. The Ek Haseena Thi (2004) actress is all set for her comeback with a thriller series titled ‘Tiwari’. Directed by Saurabh Varma, and produced by Content Engineers, Urmila will be playing the titular role in the show. While not much details about its plot have been revealed so far, it is being said that the show will revolve around a mother-daughter duo. Reportedly, the show is currently in its pre-production stage.

On Monday, the first look poster of Urmila from the show was released which presents her in a rugged and fierce avatar. She can be seen looking straight into the lens as she wipes her lips. From the poster, it also looks like the show will be a treat for action lovers too. “This time the last man standing will be a woman," the text on the poster reads.

“This one offered me characters and a story arc that is challenging as a performer and things that I haven’t attempted so far. Written and created by a team of young writers, the team managed to keep me hooked till the end while narrating it. What I liked the most in the story is that at the core, it’s an emotional mother-daughter story but at the same time it has everything from drama to action to some thrilling twists and turns. I can’t wait to start shooting," Urmila said while talking about the show.

Filmmaker Saurabh Varma also added, “The kind of varied graph Tiwari aka Urmila’s character has in the show, we really couldn’t think of anyone else but Urmila. As a filmmaker and as a studio, we intend to create clean entertaining content that can be watched with the whole family, globally. Tiwari is something that has been loved as a script by all age groups and fits the bill in totality."

The release date of Tiwari has not been announced so far.

