Urmila Nimbalkar Explains How Her IPS Brother Survived Conflict Zone, Gets Emotional

Known for her role in Hindi television, Urmila Nimbalkar, in her YouTube video talked about her brother Vaibhav Nimbalkar. The actress recently talked about her IPS brother, who escaped through the conflict between Assam and Mizoram.

At the start of the video, Urmila shared her confusion about whether to make a video on the conflict. She went on and said, “On that day, there were many who died in the line of duty for the country. Even though my brother escaped unharmed by the grace of God, I feel very sorry for those who were martyred because they too have their own families, or they would have expressed and remembered that dreaded incident."

She said it might be easy for others to simply take this as an incident but no one will understand the exact condition of the person affected by the incident. Urmila was proud of her brother that he did not care about his wounds and fought. She said, “He handled the situation very calmly and firmly. And not only that, he took away his wounds and his pains." She even shared her thoughts with braveheart’s families to have the strength to bear their loss.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, narrating the story, she could not keep calm as the tears rolled down her cheeks. This video has crossed 2 lakh views and many subscribers are also sharing their experiences. A user wrote, “Salute to Vaibhav sir … We r proud of you that we have officers like u … And thank you for sharing this incident.’’

Another wrote, “Salute to Vaibhav and his whole team. Vaibhav’s presence of mind and attitude of gratitude is simply great. Salute to Urmila’s Family. Everyone is so strong and looking at the incidents with a positive perspective."

On the career front, Urmila Nimbalkar is known for her appearances in Hindi serials like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. On her channel, Urmila shares information on beauty and lifestyle and also gives some tips.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here