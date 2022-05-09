Urmila Nimbalkar’s Mother’s Day Post Will Melt Your Heart

Urmila Nimbalkar often shares glimpses of her day-to-day life on her YouTube channel and Instagram. Netizens love the candid avatar of the actress. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the new mother shared an adorable post on her Instagram with a heartfelt message.

Posting the photos of herself with her little boy Athaang and her mother, Urmila made sure to dedicate her Mother’s Day post to the ones whose every day is a tough day. Calling it her ‘first Mother’s Day’, the actress wrote in Marathi, “How does mother Urmila feel? Despite the constant joy, every day feels like an exam."

In the first two photos shared by Urmila, we can see her posing with his little boy in a casual avatar and twinning with Athaang. In the next few photos, she has donned a Maharashtrian saree and can be seen giving a warm hug to her mother. The mother-daughter duo rocked the ethnic ensemble and made us all go aww over their beauty.

Actress Akshaya Naik wished Urmila “Happy Mother’s Day" followed by red heart emoticons. Various other fans also wished the actress and called her an ‘adorable mom’.

Apart from the special Mother’s Day post, the actress often shares posts dedicated to the strong moms. Earlier, she posted a picture of feeding his baby on a beach with a special message Captioning the photo, she wrote, “Mother on duty 24X7"

For the unversed, Urmila married Sukirt Gumaste after dating for seven long years. The couple welcomed their first child, Athaang in August last year. Mommy Urmila shared the news with her fans through a social media post. On the professional front, Urmila is currently working as an active YouTuber and share the little details of her life through her channel.

