Urvashi Dholakia and Mahekk Chahal Flaunt Their Jaw-Dropping Naagin Dance; Watch

With the 6th season of the hit TV show, Naagin launched recently on Colors TV, its stars seem to be enjoying the response it has received so far. Now, displaying some killer moves are actresses Urvashi Dholakia and Mahek Chahal. They were seen dancing their heart out in the latest Instagram Reels.

Recently, Mahek Chahal took to her Instagram account and dropped a video that also featured her Naagin 6 co-star Urvashi Dholakia. Dancer Siddharth Sharma can also be seen shaking his legs in the video. In the video, the three can be seen dancing to the beats of Anmol Malik’s Nagin Dance song from the movie Bajatey Raho. As Urvashi opted for a white shirt and black trousers, Mahek was seen sporting an elegant dress. With the song that energetic, the trio does not hesitate from grooving like no one is watching. As Urvashi and Mahek danced in the front, Siddharth too displayed his impressive dancing skills and accompanied the ladies. As the hook of the song comes up, the trio was seen going all in to do the iconic naagin dance with Urvashi even jocularly bumping into Mahek while dancing. Notably, Mahek even asked her fans to make their Naagin dance and tag her with it. “This is our Naagin dance. Make yours and tag us."

Advertisement

“With my lovelies," wrote Mahek while tagging Urvashi and Siddharth in the post. Describing the joyous moment captured in the video, she further added, “When Sid is trying to teach us Naagin Dance and see what happens. Wait till the end."

The post soon went viral and garnered more than 37,000 likes on Instagram. Meanwhile, users could not resist but shower the stars with heart-eyed emoticons and praise them for putting such a fun-filled show for them. “Wonderful…loved the ending," one user wrote. While several users even demanded that Mahek makes a reel with Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, who is also a part of Naagin 6. “Collab with Tejasswi next please," requested one user as others too wished the same.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.