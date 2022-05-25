Urvashi Dholakia Dishes On Marriage, Companionship: 'Are People Ready to Accept a Strong Headed Girl?’

Urvashi Dholakia has played a number of negative roles throughout her acting career in the television industry. And she is indeed one of the most loved vamps of daily soaps. Apart from being an ace actor, Urvashi is a single mother to two sons, Kshitij and Sagar. Urvashi got married when she was just 16-years-old, and she embraced motherhood at the age of 17. Over a year after her marriage, the actor and her husband parted ways. Later, she was in a relationship with actor Anuj Sachdeva, but before the duo could take a big leap in their personal lives, they broke up. Now talking to Pinkvilla, Urvashi shared that while she is indeed looking for companionship, she is not sure people are ready to accept a strong-headed girl or a strong-minded woman.

Stating that she has a beautiful family, and a successful career, Urvashi said, “What more can I ask for in my life? A companion? Everybody wants companionship." The actor opined that no matter how much people say that they are happy alone, “you come across somebody who is willing to show you a little bit of compassion, a little bit of love, you want that love."

Meanwhile, the actor shared that her sons Kshitij and Sagar, in the past, have persuaded her to get married again. Urvashi says that it’s not like she doesn’t want to take that path, there is a question that keeps bugging her. The actor believes that times have changed, and everyone has their set lives, therefore, she is doubtful whether people are ready to accept a strong-headed girl, or a strong-minded woman. “Are they willing to accept it? I keep asking this question. Are you willing to do it? You have to be willing to do something like that,"Urvashi said in the interview.

On the work front, Urvashi is seen in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin 6 which stars Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the lead.

