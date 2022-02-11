Urvashi Dholakia On Her Role In Naagin 6: 'Working With Balaji And Ekta Is Always Like Coming Home'

Actress Urvashi Dholakia is gearing up for her return to fiction with Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, which is all set to premiere on February 12. Urvashi Dholakia will be seen playing a key role in Naagin 6. She was last seen in the fiction space in Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gatha.

Talking about her return to the TV screens, Urvashi spills, “It is always a good thing to go back to fiction, but the most important is to go back to the right one." Recalling how Naagin happened, Urvashi revealed" When I was offered Naagin, I agreed to the role because Naagin is currently one of the biggest supernatural franchise on television . Also, I am sure that if Ekta chose me for the role, she definitely had something concrete in mind".

Urvashi shared that she feels at home working with Ekta’s production house. She said, “Balaji is home ground for me. You can call it a karmic, cosmic connection with Ekta and the Balaji team. We all understand one another extremely well and it feels great to be working with them once again. We have such a strong connect with each other that in the beginning even when my character was not entirely characterized, I had faith in Ekta and the team that they would make sure it’s a standout role".

While addressing her character and its prominence in the highly anticipated show, Naagin 6, Urvashi says, “She’s very suave. She happens to be a minister’s wife who has class, money, taste and she’s a doting mother to her daughters. That is all I can say. You’ll have to see the show to know more."

The upcoming season of Naagin will delve into the concept of a pandemic caused by a ‘neighbouring nation.’ The first trailer for the show was released while Tejasswi Prakash was still in the Bigg Boss house, and the official announcement about her casting was made in the reality show’s finale episode. Tejasswi has a substantial fan base on social media, so it will be interesting to see how she influences the show’s popularity.

For the lesser-known, Naagin premiered in 2015, starring Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, and Adaa Khan. Popular names like Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Tokas, and others featured in later seasons. The fifth season aired from August 2020 to February 2021, starring Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles.

