Urvashi Dholakia was born on July 9, 1978, in Delhi. The actress has faced many ups and downs in her life. Dholakia’s personal life was full of struggles and she also faced a shortage of money. Despite this, the actress did not lose courage and today, she is living life on her terms. Many times, Urvashi was trolled for her looks, but regardless of all this, she managed to survive in the industry.

Made her acting debut at the age of 6

Urvashi stepped into the world of television very early in her life. When she was 6 years old, she shot her first commercial ad with actress Revathi. After this, she was seen as a child artist in Doordarshan’s show Shrikant, which was aired in 1987. She got her first big role in the serial Dekh Bhai Dekh, which premiered on Doordarshan in 1993.

The 2000s decade came as a golden period for Urvashi Dholakia, as she achieved a lot of acclaim and awards for her great performances in the shows like Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kahiin To Hoga. In 2012, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 6 and became the winner of the season. She also participated in the reality show Nach Baliye Season 9 (2019). In 2017, Urvashi was featured in the historical series Chandrakanta as Queen Iravati. The actress made her comeback from the popular TV serials Naagin 6 and Pushpa Impossible, which aired in 2022.

Urvashi had no money to pay her children’s school fees

Urvashi got married at the young age of 16 and gave birth to twins Kshitij and Sagar. Her marriage did not last long and she single-handedly raised her two sons. There was once a tough time in Urvashi’s life when she did not even have the money to pay for the school fees of her children. After facing many setbacks, Urvashi did not lose hope and made a name for herself and she has been successfully working in the TV industry.

