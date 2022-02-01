Urvashi Dholakia, Sudhaa Chandran to Join Tejasswi Prakash on Naagin 6

Television Czarina Ekta Kapoor recently announced the sixth instalment of her most celebrated fantasy-fiction franchise on Indian television, Naagin. Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has been roped in to play the lead role in Naagin 6. The show will witness the serpent queen ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ go far and beyond to fight the most powerful enemy in the history of the show. Joining Tejasswi on the show will be veteran actors Sudhaa Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia, who in the past have been a part of the franchise.

While Sudhaa is making a comeback in the Naagin franchise after Season 3 with the role of Seema (mother of the male protagonist), Urvashi is returning to TV after a hiatus of four years.

Excited to essay the role of Seema, Sudhaa said, “Working with Ekta Kapoor and COLORS once again after Naagin 3 is like a homecoming for me. I will be playing Seema’s character in this season, she is fierce and quite a matriarch who everyone fears. Although she appears unapproachable, she has a soft side to her as well. It feels great coming back in Naagin with a completely different and new concept, which promises to keep the audience hooked up. I am sure this season, like all the previous seasons, will receive all the love and support."

Urvashi who returns to television said, “I am delighted to return to fiction genre after four years and I have no words to express how happy I feel to have landed the role of Urvashi in Ekta Kapoor and COLORS’ new season of Naagin."

Talking about her character she adds, “Urvashi is a happy-go-lucky woman, who is very protective of her daughters but is also insecure about her husband. I am sure the audience will connect with her pure-hearted nature and will also enjoy how her characters evolves in the show. I will give my very best to do justice to this role and I hope to live up to the expectations of the viewers."

