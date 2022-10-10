Urvashi Rautela Asks 'How To Forget' In New Cryptic Post, Fans Think It's About Rishabh Pant

Actress Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines with her recent tour to Australia. The actress left for Australia a couple of days after her rumoured ex-boyfriend and Indian cricket Rishabh Pant travelled to the country for the T20 World Cup. Amidst many fans accusing the actress of stalking Pant, Urvashi has shared a cryptic Instagram post.

“Kaise bhula doon usko. Maut insaan ko aati hai, yaadon ko nahi (How to forget them, people die, the memories don’t)," the actress wrote while a photo of herself in a green lehenga set. She can also be carrying a matching bag and dandiya.

Soon after the post, the comments were flooded with many fans indicating that the caption may have been written for Rishabh Pant. However, Urvashi didn’t take names in the caption. “Intentionally doing all this just because you see people making controversy between you and Pant. And remain in headline taking advantage. . Nice try and it’s working," a user wrote, while another commented, “Self-respect to be stronger than your feelings."

Previously, Urvashi shared a photo of herself on Instagram where she is seen sitting inside a plane. She captioned the photo, “Followed my (black heart emoticon), and it led me to Australia".

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi Rautela revealed that a man going by the name of “Mr RP" had waited for her for ten hours in a hotel lobby. The actress said that she had fallen asleep and woke up to 16-17 missed calls from him.

Soon after the snippets of the interview went viral, Pant, without taking her name, called her a liar. In a now-deleted post, the cricket added that it’s funny how people are using his name to gain some popularity.

He further stated that it’s sad how some people are “thirsty" for recognition and notoriety. In the post, he also included hashtags like “Mera Picha Chhoro Behen" and “Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai".

