Urvashi Rautela Compares Herself to Mahsa Amini Amid Accusation of Stalking Rishabh Pant, See Post

Urvashi Rautela has been receiving a lot of flak lately for ‘following’ her former partner Rishabh Pant to Australia where the Indian cricketer is stationed for his matches. She landed in Australia amid Team India’s matches and has been sharing cryptic posts on social media that raised several questions. Amid being termed as a stalker and accused of ‘harassing’ Pant by netizens, the actress shared her stance on this entire issue.

Taking to social media, she shared a video of hers and compared herself to Iran’s Mahsa Amini. For the unversed, Amini died on September 17 under suspicious circumstances which sparked protests across Iran led by women. Urvashi wrote, “FIRST IN IRAN 🇮🇷 #MahsaAmini 🙏🏻 & NOW IN INDIA….it’s happening with me they’re bullying me as a Stalker ??? No one cares about me or support me 😞A strong woman is one who feels deeply & loves fiercely. Her tears flow as abundantly as her laughter. She is both soft & powerful , is both practical & spiritual. She’s a gift to the world. #BringBackOurGirls #Yesallwomen."

Take a look at her post:

A couple of days back, she uploaded a photo with sindoor and mangalsutra and wrote, “There is nothing dearer than vermilion to a woman in love, I want you for the rest of my life with rituals and promises." The actress did not mention anyone in her post but her followers were convinced that she meant it for Pant.

Urvashi has been sharing cryptic posts on Instagram for some time now. Urvashi and Rishabh reportedly dated each other for a brief period of time. Of late, they have been grabbing the headlines for their alleged war of words on social media.

