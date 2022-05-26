Urvashi Rautela 'Freaked Out' After Leonardo DiCaprio Gave Her Compliment at Cannes

Actress and model Urvashi Rautela’s recent appearance at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival was full of glamour and grace. The actress donned some stunning red carpet creations that became a welcoming sight on our Instagram feed. Seems that it was not just us who were in awe of Urvashi’s graceful red carpet looks, but Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio also liked her looks.

In a recent interview, Urvashi revealed that Leonardo complimented her at Cannes during one of her appearances. Speaking to news agency IANS, Urvashi said, “I was freaking out and falling short of words after receiving compliments from Leonardo DiCaprio. I was so emotional and could feel happy tears in my eyes." Urvashi added that at the same time she was blushing as well. The Hate Story 4 actress told IANS that the 47-year-old actor also appreciated her as a “very talented actress." She mentioned that seeing Leonardo praising her work made her pinch herself. “Did that really happen last night? Was I dreaming about the sweet moment?" For Urvashi, this incident proved that even the younger actors want to be out there. She said that young actors want to be inspired and keep going. “That’s my memory of meeting him," she added.

For her latest Cannes film festival red carpet look, Urvashi wore an all-black strapless gown. The gown was designed by Ali Younes and featured dramatic ruffles all over the bodice. The actress styled her hair in a neat bun parted in the middle and accessorized her look with a diamond choker and emerald drop earrings.

At Cannes this year, she launched the poster of her Tamil debut film The Legend.

