Urvashi Rautela Gets Rs 20 Cr For Her Tamil Debut 'The Legend'? Here's What We Know

When it comes to demonstrating her acting and dancing skills, Urvashi Rautela has stopped at nothing. The actress-model is a beauty pageant enthusiast who has won several crowns. Not only that, she is well-known for her commendable acting abilities. Now, Urvashi’s Tamil debut multilingual film, The Legend has finally hit the theatres. However, do you know how much amount the actress received for her role in the movie? If a recent report by Free Press Journal is to be believed, Urvashi has been offered Rs 20 crores for her recent release The Legend.

Meanwhile, the movie is predicted to do exceedingly well as it is attaining a good response from the audience so far. Several people have shared their experiences and expressed their views about the movie via Twitter. One Internet user said, “Action scene after the interval is fantastic. The background music of that action sequence gives goosebumps. Suspense is reaching heights."

While another user wrote, “The Legend= Veerasamy, one-word review. Harris Jayaraj did a good job as usual. Legend Saravanan annachi please pan India movie panni kollywood maanatha vaangatheega."

The actress looks stunning in the film and has captivated people with her moves in songs, like Popopo, which have made their way to the hearts of the fans. The film conveys a message about the education system. Urvashi Rautala plays the role of a microbiologist and an IITian in the film.

On the work front, Urvashi will be next seen in Dil Hai Gray. Susi Ganeshan’s directorial is expected to release this year. The actress will be sharing the screen with Akshai Oberoi and Vineet Kumar Singh in the film. The movie is about a police inspector who investigates a guy for trapping an innocent man on social media. Besides this, Urvashi also has Black Rose in her pipeline.

