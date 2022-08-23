Urvashi Rautela Jets Off To 'Secret Location' With 'Sister' Kangana Ranaut, Watch Video

Kangana Ranaut and Urvashi Rautela recently left for a ‘secret location.’ The latter took to her social media handle on Monday to share a boomerang video with Kangana. In the video, both the actresses can be seen twinning in white. While Urvashi dons a white shirt, Kangana went for ethnic wear. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Here we go ✈️ with my sister & ultra gorgeous @kanganaranaut sis to secret location "

Take a look:

Urvashi Rautela recently made headlines for her indirect social media war with Rishabh Pant. The episode began after Urvashi revealed in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama that someone, whom she addressed as ‘Mr RP’, had waited in the lobby to meet her at an event in New Delhi. She further stated that the meeting couldn’t take place as she was tired and had dozed him off before she got ‘16-17 missed calls’. Following this revelation, Pant put out a post on his Instagram story but deleted it moments later. The Bollywood actress responded with a post that read, “Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball".

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has found herself involved in a controversy with Filmfare. For the uninitiated, the actress had put out a social media post bashing Filmfare Awards for nominating her. She had written, “I’ve banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii… I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare… thanks."

Replying to this, Filmfare issued an official statement, which read, “Given the irresponsible remarks made by Ms. Ranaut about Filmfare Awards, we are withdrawing her Best Actress nomination for the movie Thalaivii. We reserve all rights to pursue any legal action against her malicious and defamatory statements tarnishing our reputation and goodwill."

