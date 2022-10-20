Urvashi Rautela Posts A Happy Dance, Users Go Crazy In The Comments Section

Actress-model Urvashi Rautela is making quite a buzz with her social media posts. Interestingly, these posts are less about films and more about something that has kept her in news in the recent past.

She has now posted another video in which she was seen practising Archery and then dancing after it. Soon after the video was posted, fans started drawing their conclusions.

The actress was seen in some funky cool co-rd set. While posting this video she wrote, “Diwali in Australia or India?" She has left his caption incomplete with several question marks, compelling users to interpret it in their ways.

The video has received over 2 million views and people have filled the comments section with their reactions. One of them wrote, “Pant bhai ko mna lo pehle phir diwali mnana", another wrote, “Rp Bhai ko udta teer dene ki practice zoron pe chal rahi hai." one more said, “Haye re dewanegi! Rishab Pant bhaiyea dekhlo man jao yar pagal hoti ja rhi hain madam." another said, “Nishana rishab pant ke dil pe lgne se kam banega apka idhr try krne se kuch nhi hoga janab."

Urvashi Rautela’s recent video saying “I love you" also went viral. Urvashi previously stated that this was done only for a project. It wasn’t for anyone and wasn’t part of a video call.

