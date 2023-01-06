Urvashi Rautela Posts Pic of Hospital Where Rishabh Pant Is Admitted, Gets Trolled for 'Harassing' Him

Urvashi Rautela has been brutally trolled for alleged ‘mental harassment’ after she posted a photo of Mumbai hospital where injured Rishabh Pant is admitted. Urvashi often makes headlines for her past link-up rumours with Rishabh.

On Thursday, Urvashi took to her Instagram Stories and shared a black and white photo featuring Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute. The image was shared without any caption, geotagging the city name. Rishabh, who was involved in a major car accident recently, has been shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Urvashi and Rishabh were rumoured to be dating, but it’s been speculated that the two parted ways on an ugly note as they took digs at each other with cryptic posts.

As soon as Urvashi shared the photo of the hospital on her social media account, netizens began trolling her. Sharing the screenshot of her Instagram story on Twitter, one user wrote, “This is mental harassment. If a man did this, he’d either be in jail or have a Netflix crime documentary in his name."

Another one tweeted, “If you feel this is absolutely sick and @UrvashiRautela needs to be finally called out for it, please tag her and say #GetWellSoonUrvashi."

Urvashi Rautela once mentioned that a certain “RP" had her waiting for hours, which made people think that it was directed towards the cricketer. She also shared cryptic posts on love and heartbreak and was also in Australia at the same time around when Rishabh Pant was there for team India’s match. However, a couple of months ago, she clarified that the RP in her life was her co-star Ram Pothineni.

She was also dubbed as “a stalker" when she jetted off to Australia following Rishabh’s arrival in the country.

