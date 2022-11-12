Urvashi Rautela Roped in to Play Naval Officer in Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's Waltair Veerayya

Telugu film Waltair Veerayya, formerly referred to as Mega 154, starring megastar Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan has already grabbed the attention of the audience. The teaser of the film, which was recently unveiled, sees Chiranjeevi playing the man of the masses and flaunting his signature swagger.

And now, we hear that former beauty pageant winner and actor Urvashi Rautela has been roped in to play a role in the action comedy, which will mark her debut in the Telugu film industry. As per speculations, she is going to be seen playing the character of a navy officer. “Urvashi has been roped in for the film by the makers of Pushpa 2, where she will be essaying a strong and very intense part. She has started shooting for her role," says a source.

Recently, Urvashi took to social media to share a picture with the megastar, who was all smiles. She wrote, “When I win awards, I think of my parents. To me, being the best means proving it in different countries & universe. Grateful Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela Garu, #BobbyKolli @mythriofficial #WaltairVeerayya".

On a related note, the Sanam Re (2016) and Pagalpanti (2019) actor has been making a lot of headlines for her rumoured relationship with a certain ‘Mr RP’, which many believed was cricketer Rishabh Pant. What added fuel to the fire was the fact that she jetted off to Australia at the same time the Indian Men’s Cricket team was stationed for the T20 World Cup. She had also been posting cryptic photos and videos on social media further fuelling the speculations. But she recently revealed on social media that the ‘RP’ in her life is in fact south actor Ram Pothineni. Netizens had a field day after she shared the post. And as per reports, she will be romancing Ram in director Boyapati Srinu’s next pan-Indian film.

As far as her upcoming projects are concerned, Urvashi’s line-up includes Inspector Avinash opposite actor Randeep Hooda, Black Rose, a bilingual thriller inspired by legendary playwright William Shakespeare’s popular play The Merchant Of Venice, and the Hindi remake of the Tamil crime thriller Thiruttu Payale 2. She also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series and is all set to make her big Hollywood debut alongside 365 Days star Michele Morrone. ​

