Urvashi Rautela Says 'I Saved Your Reputation' in Latest Post; Fans Speculate It's For Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela has once again appeared to take a dig at cricketer Rishabh Pant in her latest Instagram post. Urvashi, who has been at loggerheads with Rishabh for a while now, recently shared a reel on her Instagram account in which she is posing in a sexy purple gown. But it was her caption that grabbed many eyeballs.

“I saved your reputation by not telling my side of the story," wrote Urvashi in her caption. As soon as she shared the post, fans speculated if she was referring to Rishabh Pant.

Earlier, Urvashi Rautela took a sly dig at Rishabh Pant on Instagram by calling him “chotu bhaiya". Following this, Rishabh wrote on his Instagram Story, “Don’t stress over what you cannot control."

It all began after Urvashi had claimed in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama that a certain “Mr RP" had waited in the lobby to meet her during an event in New Delhi. The actress also claimed that the meeting couldn’t take place as she was asleep and saw 17 missed calls when she woke up. In apparent response to her claims, Rishabh had shared a statement on Instagram Story which he later deleted. The statement read, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines." Pant went on to mention that it is sad how some people are “So thirsty for fame and name." He added, “May God bless them." He hashtagged the post “Mera picha chorho Behen," and “Jhut ki bhi limit hoti hai."

