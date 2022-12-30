Urvashi Rautela Says ‘Praying’ in New Instagram Post After Rishabh Pant's Car Accident

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant got into a car accident on Friday morning and is been admitted to a hospital now. Following his accident, his former flame Urvashi Rautela took to social media to share a cryptic post. The actress shared a photo of herself dressed in a white blingy dress with a veil and hair accessories. She can be seen wearing a neckpiece which matched her earrings.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Praying ️" and used the hashtags ‘UrvashiRautela’ and ‘UR1’. Take a look at her post:

Advertisement

Urvashi Rautela often makes headlines for her past link-up with cricketer Rishabh Pant. The actress once mentioned that a certain “RP" had her waiting for hours, which made people think that it was directed towards the cricketer. She also shared cryptic posts on love and heartbreak and was also in Australia at the same time around when Pant was there for team India’s match. However, a couple of months ago, she clarified that the RP in her life is her co-star Ram Pothineni.

She was also called a stalker when she jetted off to Australia following Rishabh’s arrival in the country.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has been injured in a car accident while travelling to his home from Delhi. The accident took place on Friday (December 30) morning when his car collided with the divider, as per reports. The accident took place around the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. After the crash, the car was completely gutted and it is being reported that Pant has been moved to Dehradun. According to reports in Dainik Jagran, the Indian cricketer is undergoing an overall check-up.

Read all the Latest Movies News here