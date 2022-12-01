Urvashi Rautela Says She Didn’t Know Rishabh Pant is Known as RP, Opens Up About Trolling

Urvashi Rautela often makes headlines for her past link-up with cricketer Rishabh Pant. The actress once mentioned that a certain “RP" had her waiting for hours, which made people think that it was directed towards the cricketer. She also shared cryptic posts on love and heartbreak and was also in Australia at the same time around when Pant was there for team India’s match. However, a couple of months ago, she clarified that the RP in her life is her co-star Ram Pothineni.

Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, “RP is my co-star, Ram Pothineni. I wasn’t even aware that Rishabh Pant is known as RP." She added, “The ones believing such news, I’d say, need to analyse. If you have not seen anything, how can you believe it?"

She was also called a stalker when she jetted off to Australia following Rishabh’s arrival in the country. Talking about trolling, she said that there are comparisons between cricketers and actors. She further shared, “We see comparisons being made that cricketers have way more respect or that they earn more than actors. That bothers me a lot. I understand they play for the country, but actors also represent the country. I don’t like these silly comparisons."

She also responded to people shouting her and Pant’s names at the stadium and said that anyone representing the country needs to be respected and people can’t treat them like a commodity. “It’s an invasion of privacy and I don’t appreciate it," Urvashi concluded.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Urvashi Rautela has been roped in to play a role in Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, which will mark her debut in the Telugu film industry. As per speculations, she is going to be seen playing the character of a navy officer.

