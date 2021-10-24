Urvashi Rautela Seen Cheering for Rishabh Pant, Akshay Kumar Also in Attendance

Bollywood actors Urvashi Rautela and Akshay Kumar were in attendance in Dubai for India vs Pakistan game and were seen cheering Team India in the stands. Urvashi was seen waving the Indian flag when wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant hit a boundary off Shadab Khan in the ninth over of the innings, while Akshay was seen standing beside Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan.

Read: Actor Urvashi Rautela Announces Her Next Titled ‘Dil Hai Gray’

Advertisement

It was rumoured that Urvashi and Pant were dating in the year 2018. But, before they could make things official, the two decided to call it quits. As a consequence of the breakup, it is alleged that the Indian cricketer blocked the actress on social media. Here’s how netizens reacted:

Meanwhile, Urvashi will soon be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role in the Jio studios web series Inspector Avinash. She is all set to make her Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film The Legend opposite Saravana.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.