Urvashi Rautela Talks About 'Mr RP' in Interview, Fans Think She's Referring to Rishabh Pant

There have long been rumours linking cricketer Rishabh Pant with actor Urvashi Rautela. However, neither of them confirmed their alleged relationship. But in a recent interview, Rautela referred to a visitor who had come to meet her at her building lobby. She refused to get into further details when pressed to identify Mr RP by name, which has raised the eyebrows of many on social media. Many are convinced that she was referring to the wicket-keeper and batsman.

“I had a gig in New Delhi after I finished filming in Varanasi, and so I had to take a flight. I spent a full day filming in New Delhi, and when I returned home after around ten hours of shooting, I had to get ready, and you know how long girls take to get ready. Mr RP arrived, waited for me in the lobby, and asked to meet," she told Bollywood Hungama.

Rautela went on to say that when she woke up, she discovered numerous missed calls on her phone. She elaborated, “When I woke up, I saw 16 to 17 missed calls, and I was so sorry that I didn’t go because someone was waiting for me. I told him that we should meet when you will be in Mumbai out of respect because many girls don’t care about keeping someone waiting."

The Pagalpanti (2019) actor continued, “We met in Mumbai where the press was all over us, and it just recently made national headlines. I won’t add anything to this, other than to say that respect for others is crucial."

Pant and Rautela were frequently photographed together in 2018 at dinners and events. Soon after, word spread that Pant had blocked her on WhatsApp. Talking about speculations about their relationship, Rautela said, “I feel like media exaggerates even the smallest item that is under progress and spoils it."

Following the 28-year-old’s interview, Pant took to Instagram to share a story that slammed her statements. The post read, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them “merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai." However, he deleted the Instagram story within 10 minutes of posting it.

