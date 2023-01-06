Urvashi Rautela Wishes Deepika Padukone On Her Birthday With This Adorable Photo

Deepika Padukone is a star, who needs no introduction. After a successful modelling career, the actress-producer-entrepreneur transitioned to the film industry. Since her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om, in which she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika has come a long way. On Thursday, the actress turned 37. Not only her fans, but celebrities from showbiz too poured so much love and wishes for her on social media. One such celeb is actress Urvashi Rautela, who posted an adorable picture of herself with DP on her birthday.

In the picture, Urvashi can be seen planting a peck on Deepika’s face, as she is seated on an aeroplane with a pillow in her hand. Deepika’s response to the kiss was quite warm, as she can be seen beaming with her eyes closed. Urvashi captioned her post, “Happy Birthday Queen of Hearts."

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan also wished Deepika via his Instagram, writing, “To my dear Deepika Padukone – you have improved and grown on screen in every look! I am proud of you and wish you always reach new heights… Happy Birthday… Lots of love."

Advertisement

Apart from Shah Rukh, John Abraham, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif too wished Deepika on her birthday by sharing photos on her social media. Along with Bollywood stars, Deepika’s fans also wished her on her birthday.

Urvashi Rautela has been making headlines for various reasons over the past few days. The actress frequently makes headlines for her alleged link-up with cricketer Rishabh Pant and her quirky social media posts.

Read all the Latest Movies News here